Aberdeen road to shut for urgent works

An Aberdeen city centre street is to close temporarily while works are carried out.

Diamond Place will be shut from 9am until 4pm on January 11 between its junctions with Diamond Street and Union Terrace.

The road closure has been put in place to ensure that public safety is protected while urgent ironwork renewals are carried out.

Meanwhile, other works are also being planned to be carried out in a city community next month.

A traffic order submitted by Aberdeen City Council states that no cars will be able to park or stop on the street at Sandilands Drive, from the boundary between numbers 6 and 8 Sandilands Drive, to Ferrier Crescent, and also on the south side from numbers 7 and 9 Sandilands Drive, to Ferrier Crescent from 8am on January 9 to 5pm on January 13.

The restriction has been created while workers are in the area for BT Openreach.