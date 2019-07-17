Aberdeen road to shut for sewer works

Part of an Aberdeen street is to close for more than a month so a new sewer can be installed.

King’s Gate will be shut between the junction with Forest Road and the boundary between numbers 66 and 68 from August 12 to September 22.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Access to properties will be maintained but a diversion will be in place via Forest Road, Queens Road and Anderson Drive.

To allow buses to negotiate another route, waiting will be prohibited on the north side of Morningfield Road and the east side of Forest Road throughout the closure.