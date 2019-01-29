Aberdeen road to shut for Scottish Water works

Council chiefs have imposed a temporary parking ban on an Aberdeen road while work is carried out.

The restriction will be in place on Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, between its junction with Stell Road and a point 40 metres west of this junction.

The public will still have access to properties.

The traffic restriction will be in place from Friday at 6pm until next Wednesday at 6pm.

Drivers should be aware the traffic restriction prohibits parking on either side of Poynernook Road.

The restrictions will be indicated by the use of no-waiting cones. Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

Aberdeen City Council says the measures are necessary to protect the public’s safety during sewer repair works by Scottish Water.

Any queries regarding the restriction can be directed to tool and equipment hire company A-PlantLUX on 0370 500 792.