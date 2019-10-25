Aberdeen road to shut for resurfacing works

An Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while resurfacing works are carried out.

The unclassified Pitmedden Road, between Tillybrig Cottage and Lyndmoor, leading to Dyce Churchyard between Pitmedden Road and the Old Mill of Dyce, will close from 9am on December 2 until 10pm on December 4.

The closure is necessary while carriageway resurfacing works are being carried out by firm Breedon.

Where possible, access to properties will be maintained.

Meanwhile, Oldmill Road will shut between its junctions with Bon Accord Crescent and Bon Accord Street from 9.30am until 3.30pm on December 9.

The measures are necessary while Scottish Water ironworks renewals are under way.