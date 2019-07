An Aberdeen road will close for more than a month while works are carried out.

Whitestripes Road in Bridge of Don will shut between its junctions with Whitestripes Avenue and Upper Persley Road from 7.30am on August 27 until 10pm on October 3 while electricity connection works are undertaken.

It is the third road in the area to close in the past month, after the A92 Parkway and Upper Persley Road.

Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible.

