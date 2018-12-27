Aberdeen road to shut for crane works

An Aberdeen city centre road is expected to temporarily close next month for crane works.

Flourmill Lane in Aberdeen will shut between its junction with Netherkirkgate and the entrance to Marks & Spencer’s click and collect on January 20 at 7am.

The closure will be in place until 3pm.

There will also be a ban on parking on either side of St Catherine’s Wynd between its junctions with Netherkirkgate and Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council said illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

The existing one-way restriction on St Catherine’s Wynd will be suspended.

The restrictions are in the interest of public safety during crane works being carried out by Cobra TM.

A diversion is available via Upperkirkgate, Gallowgate, Littlejohn Street, West North Street, King Street, Castle Street and Union Street.

