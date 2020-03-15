Aberdeen road to shut for CityFibre works

An Aberdeen road will be shut for a day due to cityfibre works.

Queens Lane South will be closed between its junction with Harlaw Road and northerly between 8am on April 29 and 5pm on April 30.

An alternative route is available via Harlaw Road and Forest Avenue.

In addition, Harlaw Terrace, between its junction with Harlaw Place and the boundary between number 5 and 7 Harlaw Terrace, will also be closed between 8am on May 4 and 5pm on May 5.

An alternative route is available via Harlaw Place, Bayview Road South and Harlaw Road.

Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible.