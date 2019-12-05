Aberdeen road to shut for BT works

A busy Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while BT works are being carried out.

Beginning on Monday, vehicles will not be able to turn right from the A987 St Machar Drive on to Bedford Road overnight from 9pm until 6am.

The restriction will last until 6am on December 14 and is being put in place to protect public safety while repair works are being carried out by British Telecom.

An alternative route is available via St Machar Drive down to the roundabout at Seaton, turning back onto St Machar Drive and then turning left.