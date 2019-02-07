Thursday, February 7th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen road to remain shut after crash

by Emma Morrice
07/02/2019, 4:19 pm
The scene of the crash today
An Aberdeen road is to remain closed until tomorrow morning, following a rush-hour crash.

The Coast Road will not reopen today, after the two-car collision left a large amount of fuel on the road.

A man and woman were taken to hospital after the incident, which occurred just after 8am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It’s going to be closed until tomorrow morning.

“The council are dealing with it.”

A specialised cleaning team is required to clear the road.

