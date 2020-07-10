Aberdeen road to close while trees removed

An Aberdeen road is set to close for safety reasons while a number of trees are removed.

Hilton Street is to be closed to traffic on July 12 from 8am until 4pm while the work is carried out.

The street will be shut from the six roads roundabout to Clifton Road.

A traffic notice stated a prohibition of waiting and driving would be in place on the street between those times.

The notice added: “The restrictions are necessary to protect public safety during the removal of trees.”

It also advised an alternative route would be available via Clifton Road, Cattofield Place and Back Hilton Road.