Aberdeen road to close temporarily for works

An Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while works are being carried out.

Don Street in Woodside will shut from 8am on September 21 until 8pm on September 23.

The closure will be in place between its junctions with Great Northern Road and Western Road.

There will also be a prohibition of driving on Great Northern Road, on the inset road from number 366 to 386, and vehicles will not be able to wait on the stretch of road.