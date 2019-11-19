Aberdeen road to close for university graduations

An Aberdeen city centre road will temporarily close for two days while graduation ceremonies are held.

South Silver Street will shut between its junctions with Union Street and Golden Square, from 9am until 5pm on December 10 and from 9am until 5pm on December 11.

There will also be a ban on parking on either side of the same stretch of road from 8am on December 10 until 6pm on December 11.

The restrictions are being introduced as safety measures during the RGU graduation ceremonies at the Music Hall.

