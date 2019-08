An Aberdeen road will be closed for three days while duct-laying works are are carried out.

Cove Road will shut from 8am on September 16 until 4pm on September 18 at its junction with Loirston Road.

However, access to The Washbay will be maintained while the works are carried out by BT Openreach.

There will be access to properties but no other traffic will be allowed.

