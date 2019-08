An Aberdeen road will be closed for three days while telecom mast works are carried out.

Wellheads Crescent in Dyce will be shut temporarily between its junction with South Wellheads Industrial Centre and the access to Scientific Drilling from 9.15am on September 16 until 3.45pm on September 19.

The closures are necessary to protect public safety during the works.

An alternative route is available via Wellheads Place and Wellheads Way.

