Aberdeen road to close for seven weeks

An Aberdeen road is to be closed for seven weeks while street lighting improvement works are carried out.

Froghall Road will shut between its junction with Froghall Terrace and McDonald Court from 7.30am on February 17 until 6pm on April 5.

No cars will be able to park at any time on either side of the stretch of road, with the no-waiting order to be marked out by cones.

A traffic order states that illegally parked cars will be removed at the owners’ expense.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

At the same time, there will also be a closure on Froghall Road between its east junction with Froghall Terrace and the north boundary of 15 Froghall Road.

Again, cars will not be allowed to wait on either side of the road while the works are undertaken.

Nicol of Skene will be carrying out the works to improve lighting in the area on behalf of CHAP Construction.