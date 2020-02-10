Aberdeen road to close for running event

A road is to temporarily close while a running event takes place at an Aberdeen park.

The Winter Warmer event at Hazlehead Park is to take place on February 23, with traffic orders to be imposed on streets around the area to protect public safety.

As a result, Hazlehead Avenue will shut between its junction with Groats Road and a point at the southern most end of the Highland Games Field, from 7am until noon on February 23.

An alternative route will be available via Groats Road, Queen’s Road and Hazledene Road.

At the same time, vehicles will be stopped from waiting on either side of several roads, in order to stop congestion at the same time as the road closure.

These are Hazlehead Policies Road, the un-named road from Somebody Cares to Craigebuckler Avenue, Hazledene Road, the bus turning circle road and the unnamed road from its junction with Groats Road and Hazlehead Avenue to Hazledene Road.

The Winter Warmer event is a 5k or 10k run, with money raised through the event going towards Shelter, which aims to end homelessness, although fundraising is optional for the event. Registration closes on February 18, sign ups can be completed at bit.ly/2urJbY7