Aberdeen road to close for resurfacing

An Aberdeen road is to close for resurfacing.

Dyce Drive, which leads to Aberdeen International Airport, will be shut in several phases, with the first running from 7pm to 6am on October 21 to 25 between its junctions with Wellheads Drive and Argyll Road.

The second phase will close the road from 7pm on October 25 to 6am on October 28, and again from 7pm to 6am on October 28 to November 1 between its junctions with Argyll Road and Dyce Avenue.

There will be a temporary speed limit of 20mph put in place during the day throughout the overnight closures.

An alternative route is available via the A96, A947, Riverview Drive and Pitmedden Road.