Aberdeen road to close for eight hours

An Aberdeen is to close for eight hours for city fibre works.

Maberly Street in Aberdeen will be shut temporarily on Saturday between its junctions with Rosemount roundabout and Ann Street.

Vehicles will only be permitted to travel westbound for the duration of the closure, which will be in place from 8am until 4pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The measure is necessary to protect public safety during carriageway remedial works being carried out by City Fibre.”

Anyone looking to travel this way can instead take an alternative route of Skene Square, Caroline Place, Hutcheon Street and George Street, before carrying on with their journey.