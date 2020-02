Drivers are being warned that an Aberdeen road is to shut for crane works next week.

West Mount Street will be shut between its junctions with Richmond Terrace and View Terrace to allow Openreach to renew a telephone pole.

The closure will be in place from 7.30am until 6pm on Tuesday.

During this time the one-way restriction on View Terrace will be suspended.

There will also be a prohibition of waiting at any time on either side of the same stretch of road and on the east side of View Terrace.

