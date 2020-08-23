Aberdeen road to become one-way for almost two months

An Aberdeen road will be one-way temporarily for almost two months.

Kirkhill Road in Dyce will have traffic restrictions in place from August 31 until October 23.

From 7.30am on August 31 until September 27, traffic will not be able to travel westbound on Kirkhill Road.

From September 28 until 5.30pm on October 23 this will be reversed, and traffic will be stopped from travelling eastbound on the street.

Aberdeen City Council is to put the restrictions in place while footway resurfacing works are being carried out.

At the same time, there will be a prohibition of waiting on the road from 7.30am until 5pm from Monday to Friday.

An alternative route for anyone looking to travel on Kirkhill Road can be found via Forties Road, Argyll Road and Dyce Drive, and vice versa.