Aberdeen road to be shut next week for water improvement works

An Aberdeen road will be shut next week for water improvement works.

Bothwell Road will be closed on Monday and temporary traffic lights will be installed at its junction with Constitution Street.

Scottish Water is carrying out essential improvement works which is expected to take about two weeks.

The project involves extending the existing water main in Bothwell Road with a connection to the water main in Constitution Street, plus an installation of a new valve at the junction between the roads.

In addition, another new valve will be installed at the junction of Bothwell Road and Frater Place.

The traffic management measures are being put in place to ensure the work can take place safely, with local access being maintained as far as possible.

Customers are being advised there will be some disruption to their water supply during the works, but they will receive a notification in advance.

Scottish Water project manager Eoghan MacNamara said: “We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding while these essential improvements to the water network are completed.

“We recognise that the work will involve some disruption for customers and road users and we will do all we can to keep this to a minimum.

“They will do all they can to minimise delays for drivers and ensure continued safe access for pedestrians in the area, while completing their essential work.”

Further information about these works can be found at www.scottishwater.co.uk/bothwellroad