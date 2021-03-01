An Aberdeen road is to be closed temporarily while work is being carried out.

Victoria Road in Torry will be shut between its junctions with Walker Road and Mansefield Road from 8am on March 8 until 5pm on March 26.

The closure has said to be necessary while Aberdeen City Council carries out carriageway resurfacing works.

An alternative route is being put in place for those looking to travel through Torry.

Vehicles can access Victoria Road via Walker Road, Grampian Place, Grampian Road, Glenbervie Road, Abbey Place and vice versa for those travelling into the city centre from Torry.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council on road improvements said: “The Roads Team carry out a large number of improvement schemes every year, to ensure that the road network is kept safe and maintained to a high standard. These include the resurfacing of roads and footways, replacing lighting columns or traffic lights, upgrading drainage and removing trees that present a hazard to the public.

“When improvements are carried out every effort is made to minimise disruption to the public. However to maintain public safety and the safety of staff members some inconvenience and disruption may be unavoidable.”

Meanwhile, Abbey Road in Torry will also be closed from March 3 at 7.30am until 6pm on April 11 between its junctions with Baxter Street and Abbey Lane.

The closure will be in place while drainage works are being carried out by AA Civils on behalf of Scottish Water.