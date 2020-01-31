Aberdeen road shut for Scottish Water repair works

An Aberdeen city centre road is closed today while repairs are carried out.

The works on Crown Street, being carried out by Scottish Water, are expected to be finished by 3.30pm today.

The stretch of road affected is between its junction with Ferryhill Road and the north boundary of 174 Crown Street.

Diversions via Wellington Place, South College Street and Millburn Street.

First Aberdeen has informed passengers the number 17 service will be diverted during the works.