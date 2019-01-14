Aberdeen road shut for gas and water works

An Aberdeen city centre road is set to be closed to allow for gas works.

Thistle Place, in the West End of the city centre, will shut on Saturday January 26 at 7.30am until 6am on Monday January 28.

The work will be carried out between the boundaries of number eight and number four on the street.

While access to residents will remain, it will not be possible to pass through the road.

Aberdeen City Council has suggested an alternative route via Thistle Street and Victoria Street.

Meanwhile, another Aberdeen road is due to be closed while work is carried out.

Gordon Terrace in Mannofield will shut overnight between 7.30pm on Thursday January 24 to 6am on Friday January 25, at the junction with St John’s Terrace and the St John’s Terrace inset road.

The closure is due to ironwork repairs being carried out by Scottish Water, the council said.