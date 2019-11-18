Aberdeen road shut following man’s death

A major Aberdeen road was shut this morning following the death of a man.

Emergency services were called to Gordon Brae, at Diamond Bridge at around 7.40am following the incident.

Police have said there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The bridge was closed for around two hours, with traffic diverted away from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40am on Monday officers were called to the Diamond Bridge area of Aberdeen following the sudden death of a man.

“There appear to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The bridge has now reopened.”