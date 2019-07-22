Aberdeen road shut due to fallen tree

A section of a busy Aberdeen road has been closed until further notice.
Gordon Mills Road, between its junctions with Gordons Mills Crescent and Donbank Place, is currently shut due to a fallen tree.
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the council would be assisting in the removal of the tree.
Members of the public are advised to find an alternative way to travel.
ROAD CLOSED – FALLEN TREE
Police Scotland advise that due to a fallen tree Gordons Mills Road between Gordons Mills Crescent and Donbank Place is closed until further notice. The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
— NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) July 22, 2019