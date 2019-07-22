Aberdeen road shut due to fallen tree

A section of an Aberdeen road has been closed until further notice.

Gordon Mills Road, between its junctions with Gordons Mills Crescent and Donbank Place, is currently shut due to a fallen tree.

© Lynne Digby

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood one vehicle has been damaged.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the council would be assisting in the removal of the tree.

Members of the public are advised to find an alternative way to travel.