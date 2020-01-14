North-east closures in place due to flooding

Several closures have been put in place across the north-east due to flooding.

Council workers have closed Riverside Drive in Aberdeen, from the King George VI bridge to the Queen Elizabeth Bridge due to the River Dee bursting its banks.

The flooding in the area had been expected, with the city council urging motorists to move their vehicles from the area.

Pictures from the scene show water coming over the banks and flooding out onto the road.

For the latest on the flood warnings, visit the floodline website.

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven leisure centre car park has also been closed due to flooding.

Aberdeenshire Council urged people to avoid the area, and said that the closure may be extended depending the extent of the flooding.

Workers also attended Johnshaven Harbour, where “severe overtopping of sea waves at the harbour” were observed.

Sandbags have been delivered to the area.