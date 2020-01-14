Aberdeen road shut as River Dee bursts its banks
An Aberdeen road has been closed due to the River Dee bursting its banks.
Council workers have closed Riverside Drive, from the King George VI bridge to the Queen Elizabeth Bridge.
The flooding in the area had been expected, with the city council urging motorists to move their vehicles from the area.
Pictures from the scene show water coming over the banks and flooding out onto the road.
