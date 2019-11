Rush-hour commuters are facing delays in Aberdeen this evening following a crash.

Police were called to Westburn Drive at 4.40pm following reports of a two-car crash.

The vehicles involved were a Ford Mondeo and a red Volkswagen Passat and the road was closed following the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.40pm to Westburn Road to a two-vehicle collision.”