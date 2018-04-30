Major Aberdeen road shut after man hit by lorry

A major Aberdeen road has been shut this afternoon after a man was hit by a lorry.

Police were called to the scene on Wellington Road at around 5pm following reports of a serious crash.

It’s understood a man was hit by a lorry and has been taken to hospital.

The road has been shut between Girdleness Road and Abbotswell Road.

The accident happened on the southbound lane near Lidl.

Police Scotland is asking motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently in attendance at an RTC on Wellington Road.

“The roads are closed at Girdleness Road southbound.”