Aberdeen road shut after crash between car and motorbike

An Aberdeen road was shut for about an hour after a two-vehicle collision.

Westburn Drive was closed by police following a collision between a car and a motorbike at about 6pm.

There are not thought to be any injuries and the road was reopened shortly afterwards following vehicle recovery.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Westburn Drive, Aberdeen, around 6pm on Wednesday, 29 April, 2020.

“There are no reports of injuries. The road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery. It has since reopened.”