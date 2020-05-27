Aberdeen road set to temporarily close for sewer works

A temporary restriction is being placed on an Aberdeen road to protect public safety during sewer repair works.

Aberdeen City Council have imposed the temporary road closure on Forest Avenue.

The effect of the order, which will operate from 7.30am on Monday, June 1, until 10pm on Friday, June 12, is to impose a temporary prohibition of driving on the city road.

This will be implemented from the boundary between numbers 137 and 139 Forest Avenue to its junction with Cromwell Road.

There will also be a prohibition of waiting on the west side of the road, from the boundary between numbers 137 and 139, to the boundary between numbers 141 and 143 Forest Avenue.

An alternative route is available via Devonshire Road, St Swithin Street and Union Grove.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners expense and although access to properties will be maintained, no through traffic will be possible.

The measures are deemed necessary by the city council, to protect public safety during sewer repair works.

Any queries regarding this restriction can be directed to A-Plant Lux on 01698 745069, or dundee201@aplant.com.