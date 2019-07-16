Aberdeen road restrictions in place for tonight’s Rod Stewart concert

Road restrictions are in place for tonight’s Rod Stewart gig in Aberdeen.

Exploration Drive in Bridge of Don will shut between its junction with the Technology Park roundabout and the car park to the east of the junction from noon until 11.59pm today.

The original gig was cancelled on the day of the event due to bad weather.

The closure will be in place while Rod Stewart is on stage at the AECC.

Vehicles will be stopped from parking on a number of nearby streets including Exhibition Avenue.

A traffic order by Aberdeen City Council said: “The restrictions are in the interests of public safety and to ease traffic congestion.”

No waiting rules will also be enforced on nearby King Robert’s Way, King Robert’s Place and Morrison’s Croft Crescent.