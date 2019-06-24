Aberdeen road restrictions in place for rescheduled Rod Stewart concert

Road restrictions will be put in place for the rescheduled Rod Stewart gig in Aberdeen.

Part of Exploration Drive near the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre will be closed for the concert on July 16.

The original gig was cancelled on the day of the event due to bad weather.

Vehicles will be stopped from parking on a number of nearby streets including Exhibition Avenue.

A traffic order by Aberdeen City Council said: “The restrictions are in the interests of public safety and to ease traffic congestion.”