Aberdeen road reopens after work to remove cycle lanes finishes eight days early

Work to remove cycle lanes and other social distancing measures on a major Aberdeen road has been completed more than a week ahead of schedule.

The section of Beach Esplanade, between Ellon Road and the Beach Ballroom was shut at 8am on November 23, and was expected to remain closed until 5pm on December 18.

The closure was to allow crews to remove controversial Spaces for People measures in the area.

However, the council has confirmed the Beach Esplanade is now open again to traffic.

ROADS UPDATE The Beach Esplanade has now fully re-opened to traffic. Thank you for your patience while works were on-going. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) December 10, 2020

A cycle path had been created in the summer from Ellon Road to Footdee as part of £1.7 million of social distancing measures across the city.

The installations were designed to give people more space to socially distance while out and about in Aberdeen.