Aberdeen road reopens after two cows escape from field

Police have reopened an Aberdeen road after two cows escaped from a field.
The A944 Westhill to Kingswells road was closed westbound just before the roundabout after the animals made their way onto the route.
A tweet from police said: “Sorry about the delay, crews were working herd to get the road mooving again”.
The A944 near to it's roundabout junction with AWPR is now clear following cows on the road.
Sorry about the delay, crews were working herd to get the road mooving again. @originalfm@northsoundnews#cowjokes #dairydairyme #GT pic.twitter.com/M8kSepcc5C
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) August 20, 2019