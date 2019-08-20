Tuesday, August 20th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen road reopens after two cows escape from field

by Annette Cameron
20/08/2019, 9:53 am Updated: 20/08/2019, 10:11 am
Police have reopened an Aberdeen road after two cows escaped from a field.

The A944 Westhill to Kingswells road was closed westbound just before the roundabout after the animals made their way onto the route.

A tweet from police said: “Sorry about the delay, crews were working herd to get the road mooving again”.

Breaking