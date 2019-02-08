Aberdeen road reopens after two-car crash

An Aberdeen road has reopened today after a two-car crash.
Coast Road in Aberdeen was shut after a collision which happened just after 8am yesterday.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital following the incident.
The road was closed for a prolonged period while a large amount of fuel was cleaned up.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was closed until this morning.
“The council were dealing with it.”
A specialised team cleaned up the fuel left after the collision.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We transferred two patients – a man in his 50s and a female in her 20s.”