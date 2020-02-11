Aberdeen road reopens after second fire at Aberdeen takeaway

An Aberdeen road has reopened after firefighters tackled a second blaze at a takeaway.

Emergency services were called to Shalimar Tandoor on King Street at around 4.15pm this afternoon, however they have now been stood down.

It comes after emergency services shut King Street for about six hours last night as they dealt with a previous fire. The road fully reopened at around 7am this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were made aware that a small section of the exposed building had reignited.

“We sent two pumps and a height appliance.”

A section of King Street was closed but has now reopened.