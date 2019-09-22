Aberdeen road remains closed following incident

A north-east road remains closed after an incident, police have said.

Fintray Road in Blackburn has been closed since around 6am.

The road is closed just after the junction with Bishop Forbes Crescent following the incident.

Officers remain in attendance, with an incident support vehicle also at the scene.

Police Scotland are advising motorists that diversions in place, directing traffic via Bishop Forbes Crescent.

A spokeswoman said: “We are still at the scene. There is no indication yet of when the road is going to reopen.”