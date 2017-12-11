Aberdeen road remains closed despite plans to reopen

An Aberdeen road remains closed this morning due to extended construction works.

Commuters are advised that the existing road closure of Dyce Drive is set to continue for an undetermined period of time.

The road had been due to open this morning as part of a week-long closure but extended construction work delayed the road reopening.

However, a temporary traffic management order by the council said the road was originally due to be shut until 10pm on December 17.

As part of the construction work around the £333 million new Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, a diversion is in place to allow for the full closure of Dyce Drive between Wellheads Drive and the A96.

A spokesperson for Robertson said: ‘The reopening of Dyce Drive has unfortunately had to be postponed due to the snow. We will issue updates in due course. The safety of road users and pedestrians remains our priority.’