Aberdeen rapper Ransom FA releases new single and music video An Aberdeen rapper has released a new single, with the music video already racking up more than 19,000 views within less than 48 hours.

Aberdeen bar announces May Day weekend event An Aberdeen bar has announced it will host its popular May Day event this year.

Get the look: Winter Love Island style steals north-east fans will love Winter Love Island has arrived and is already taking over millions of TV screens across the UK.

Comedian John Bishop to bring Warm Up show to Aberdeen British comedian John Bishop will bring his Warm Up show to Aberdeen later this year.