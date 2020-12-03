Show Links
Aberdeen road partially closed after manhole collapses

by Ana Da Silva
03/12/2020, 11:42 am Updated: 03/12/2020, 12:07 pm
A manhole has collapsed on a busy Aberdeen road – leading to a partial lane closure.

Aberdeen City Council has been alerted to the incident on Wellington Road, near Grampian Place.

As a result, there is a northbound lane closure and all traffic is being directed to use the bus lane.

A spokeswoman for the council added: “This will be in place until further notice.”

 