Aberdeen road partially closed after manhole collapses

A manhole has collapsed on a busy Aberdeen road – leading to a partial lane closure.
Aberdeen City Council has been alerted to the incident on Wellington Road, near Grampian Place.
As a result, there is a northbound lane closure and all traffic is being directed to use the bus lane.
A spokeswoman for the council added: “This will be in place until further notice.”
