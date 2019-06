An Aberdeen road is partially blocked tonight after a two-car crash.

The incident occurred on Queen’s Road just before 5.30pm this evening.

Police were made aware of the incident, and were dispatched to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It was reported at 5.28pm.

“There has been no report of any injuries yet.

“There’s an obstruction in the road.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter