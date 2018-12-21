Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on Aberdeen road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the junction between Old Meldrum Road and Muggiemoss Road at around 12.30pm.

A woman in her twenties was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 12.44pm hours to attend an incident on Old Meldrum Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one female patient in her 20s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”