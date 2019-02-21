Aberdeen road partially blocked after two-car crash
An Aberdeen road has been partially blocked after a two-car collision.
Police were called to the scene, at the junction of Contlaw Brae and North Deeside Road in Milltimber after receiving a call at 3.17pm.
The collision, between a black Volkswagen Golf and a blue Ford Focus, is currently causing significant delays on North Deeside Road.
It is not thought that anyone is injured, and the occupants managed to get out of the cars.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “One of the cars is causing a partial obstruction to the road.
“We are waiting for recovery.”