A woman has been left with minor injuries after crashing into a telegraph pole in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at 6.46am this morning on Countesswells Road.

The road is partially blocked while recovery is being organised.

Police Scotland said only one car was involved. A spokesman added: “We were alerted by ambulance. The road is partially blocked, one lane is still passable.

“One female driver had minor injuries. The car collided with a telegraph pole.”

