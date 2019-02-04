Aberdeen road partially blocked after car and lorry crash near Haudagain roundabout

An Aberdeen road is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on North Anderson Drive near the retail park and Haudagain roundabout at around 4.15pm.

One of the lanes is currently blocked, and an ambulance has been requested to attend the scene.

It is not know what injuries, if any, have been sustained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It happened on North Anderson Drive near the retail park.

“It was a car and a lorry.

“The car is blocking one of the lanes.”