Monday, February 4th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen road partially blocked after car and lorry crash near Haudagain roundabout

by Emma Morrice
04/02/2019, 4:44 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

An Aberdeen road is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on North Anderson Drive near  the retail park and Haudagain roundabout at around 4.15pm.

One of the lanes is currently blocked, and an ambulance has been requested to attend the scene.

It is not know what injuries, if any, have been sustained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It happened on North Anderson Drive near the retail park.

“It was a car and a lorry.

“The car is blocking one of the lanes.”

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel