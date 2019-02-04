Aberdeen road now clear after car and lorry crash near Haudagain roundabout

An Aberdeen road was partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on North Anderson Drive near the retail park and Haudagain roundabout at around 4.15pm.

One of the lanes is currently blocked, and an ambulance was requested to attend the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It happened on North Anderson Drive near the retail park.

“It was a car and a lorry.

“The car was blocking one of the lanes.”

A police spokesman added: “It was an extremely minor RTC.

“There was no injuries and the drivers exchanged details.

“The road is now clear.”