News / Local

Aberdeen road now clear after car and lorry crash near Haudagain roundabout

by Emma Morrice
04/02/2019, 4:44 pm Updated: 04/02/2019, 6:28 pm
An Aberdeen road was partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on North Anderson Drive near  the retail park and Haudagain roundabout at around 4.15pm.

One of the lanes is currently blocked, and an ambulance was requested to attend the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It happened on North Anderson Drive near the retail park.

“It was a car and a lorry.

“The car was blocking one of the lanes.”

A police spokesman added: “It was an extremely minor RTC.

“There was no injuries and the drivers exchanged details.

“The road is now clear.”

 

 

