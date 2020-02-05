Aberdeen road closures announced for Spectra 2020

A number of roads are to be closed temporarily while a popular light festival takes place in Aberdeen.

Spectra will return to the city centre from February 13-16, with leading names from across the world taking part.

This year it includes works of art created in light inspired by Scotland’s coasts and waters.

Free to see, artworks will be live from 6.30pm until 10pm each night, and will appear in the Marischal College Quad, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, the St Nicholas Kirkyard and the Kirk of St Nicholas, as well as the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

It has been organised by Aberdeen City Council and delivered by production company Curated Place.

The road closures

In order to protect public safety while the artworks are active, two separate traffic orders will be in place.

The first will operate from 5pm until 11pm every night between February 10 and February 16, and will close Broad Street to all vehicles, as well as cyclists.

Gallowgate will be shut from its junction between Broad Street to Littlejohn Street, Upperkirkgate from Gallowgate to Schoolhill, and Schoolhill from Upperkirkgate to Blackfriars Street, Back Wynd from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street and Harriet Street from Schoolhill to Loch Street.

Alternative routes will be available via a diversion.

From 8pm on February 11 until 6am on February 17, a second traffic order will be in force in the city centre, which restricts parking.

Between 7am and 4pm each day, cars will not be able to stop with the exception of vehicles loading and/or unloading on a number of roads.

This includes Upperkirkgate from Gallowgate to Schoolhill, Schoolhill from Upperkirkgate to Belmont Street, Back Wynd from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street and Harriet Street from Schoolhill to Loch Street.

Little Belmont Street from Back Wynd to Belmont Street and St Catherine’s Wynd from Netherkirkgate to Union Street are also included under the no-parking order.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman, said: “Aberdeen City Council is proud to invest in and deliver a year-round events calendar, bringing high-quality activities and culture to our public spaces. I can’t think of a better way to kick off our 2020 programme than with Scotland’s festival of light Spectra returning to the city and the programme being put together by Curated Place is truly world class.

“Aberdeen is a city inextricably linked to the sea through our heritage, industry and culture, so it’s exciting that this year’s theme celebrates Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters and I’m really looking forward to seeing that reflected in the artists’ work.”

Artists this year include Designs in Air, creating unique 3D street art based around sea creatures, and Heinrich and Palmer, using film, 3D laser scanning technology and sound and lighting effects to create a ghostly ship, and Richard William Wheater whose commission recreates the Aberdeen coastal climate.

Others to show their work across the festival are Seb Lee-Delisle, Illuminos, Chris Paul Daniels, Yiannis Kranidiotis, Dodda Maggy, Steve Symons, Mark Anderson, Double Take Projections, Fusion Youth Dance Company, Amy Gear and Sara Stroud.